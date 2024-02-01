UBS Group Trims AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price to $9.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $22.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.