Morgan Stanley Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $193.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

AMD opened at $167.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.53, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

