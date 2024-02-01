First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

FM stock opened at C$12.20 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.78.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.