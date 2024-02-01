Citigroup Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $164.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.49 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

