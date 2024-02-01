CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Critical Comparison

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and CloudCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 11.92 -$188.93 million $0.01 80.00 CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.75 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -0.73

Volatility and Risk

CloudCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unrivaled Brands. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unrivaled Brands and CloudCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats CloudCommerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

