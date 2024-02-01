Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $235.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

