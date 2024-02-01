Banc of California, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $878,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.