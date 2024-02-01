AAR (NYSE:AIR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AIR opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. AAR has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

