Bsr Reit to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($2.18). The company had revenue of C$56.45 million for the quarter.

