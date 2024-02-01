Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in ProPetro by 119.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProPetro by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.