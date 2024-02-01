Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.55. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 159.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 206,748 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

