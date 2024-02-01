Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Wedbush

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

