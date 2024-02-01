Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Decreased by Analyst

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.