Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $2,600,687. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

