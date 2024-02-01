Brokers Set Expectations for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

