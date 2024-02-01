ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

