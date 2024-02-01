StockNews.com Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -99.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

