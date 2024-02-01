Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.10.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

SRPT stock opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.