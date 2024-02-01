PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.74

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.74 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. Raymond James upgraded PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

