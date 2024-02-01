vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.