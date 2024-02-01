vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
