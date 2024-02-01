Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.31.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
