Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.