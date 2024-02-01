Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens reduced their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $258.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

