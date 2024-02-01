NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$122.18 million during the quarter.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
