goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$193.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.07 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$173.88.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSY

goeasy Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$153.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.62. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.