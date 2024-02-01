Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.73. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

