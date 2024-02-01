Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$59.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank cut Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.05.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$45.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.67. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$61.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of C$185.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1398104 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00. In related news, Director Anthony Long bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.65 per share, with a total value of C$28,650.00. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,975 shares of company stock worth $224,070. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

