Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.56.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW stock opened at C$39.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market cap of C$23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.74.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3876147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

