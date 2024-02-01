Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 822,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $56,011.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,035,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,260 shares of company stock worth $219,353. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 483,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Further Reading

