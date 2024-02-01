Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a reduce rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

COF opened at $135.32 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,756 shares of company stock worth $11,293,736. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.