Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.59. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

