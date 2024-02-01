PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
