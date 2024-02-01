StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

