Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 0.31. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -412.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

