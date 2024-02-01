Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alvotech from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Alvotech will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alvotech by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Stories

