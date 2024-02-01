Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Meridian Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

