RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,756,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

