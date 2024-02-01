Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.65.

BE opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

