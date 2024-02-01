CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CORR opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

