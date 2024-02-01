Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.68 on Friday. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

