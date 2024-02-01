SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.8 %
LEDS stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.