SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.8 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

