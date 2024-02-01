Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
