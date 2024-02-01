Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.