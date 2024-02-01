Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -292.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
