Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -292.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastech Digital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

