StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.