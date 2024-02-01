StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Ashford has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

