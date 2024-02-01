StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.3 %

PED opened at $0.68 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.90.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Company Profile

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company's stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

