StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PED opened at $0.68 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.90.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
