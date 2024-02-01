Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$107.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$104.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$98.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$101.81. The firm has a market cap of C$27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.