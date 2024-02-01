Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$55.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$55.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.88.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.52. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

