Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Chris Zeal Buys 113,921 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Chris Zeal purchased 113,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($13,034.44).

Chariot Stock Up 5.8 %

Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.86 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £105.50 million, a P/E ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.25.

Get Chariot alerts:

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.