Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Chris Zeal Buys 113,921 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Chris Zeal purchased 113,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($13,034.44).
Chariot Stock Up 5.8 %
Chariot stock opened at GBX 9.86 ($0.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £105.50 million, a P/E ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.25.
Chariot Company Profile
