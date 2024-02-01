Karen Bomba Purchases 12,121 Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) insider Karen Bomba acquired 12,121 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,595.61).

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of £461.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.96.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.