Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Acquires £63,000 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($80,091.53).

Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brickability Group alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Alan Simpson acquired 650,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £448,500 ($570,175.44).

Brickability Group Price Performance

Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £209.70 million, a P/E ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36. Brickability Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on BRCK

About Brickability Group

(Get Free Report)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.